Hancock Whitney Stadium “on time and on budget”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “The first shovel went in the ground in August of 2018. In less than two years, we will have gone from grass fields to the stadium you see behind me,” said South Alabama Athletic Director Joel Erdmann.

What was just an idea a few years ago is now very much reality on the campus of South Alabama.

“The past three months, the progress of the stadium has sped up. The color, the things people notice, the railings, the things that are aesthetically pleasing have started to go up,” said Erdmann.

Hancock Whitney Stadium is just a few months from scheduled completion. Erdmann tells me construction is still on time and on budget.

Despite campus being largely shut down due to COVID-19, the stadium has helped bring a sense of hope to the South Alabama community.

“This has been our rock and steadfast as this construction carried on,” said Erdmann. “Hancock Whitney Stadium is something we can point to as something that can bring a sense of calmness and show that we will be fine and make it out the other side.”

Hancock Whitney Stadium construction has been a constant during these uncertain times, but what football season looks like this fall is still up in the air.

“There are discussions about contingencies, but as of now we’re moving forward and planning to open up on September 12th against Grambling,” said Erdmann.

There are few answers for what will happen in the fall, but for now, the South Alabama community knows their next home game will be one to remember.

“You can sense a swell of pride from the season ticket holders, students and the community. People that come out and walk around the stadium and lay eyes on it for the first time, it is what we wanted it to be. It’s a beautiful, well functioning, state-of-the-art stadium that we can all be proud of,” said Erdmann.