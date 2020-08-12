Gulf South Conference postpones football season

West Florida won the NCAA D-II National Championship last season, beating Minnesota State 48-40 in the title game.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The University of West Florida Argonauts football team won’t take the field this fall.

The Gulf South Conference announced Wednesday that basketball, football, soccer and volleyball will be postponed until 2021.

The conference says that cross country and golf competition will be allowed this fall.

The Argonauts will now have to wait to defend their title.

“As a team we are disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to play in front of our great fans at Blue Wahoos Stadium and defend our national championship this season. As we move forward we look forward to having an opportunity to compete this spring. And as a program, we plan to continue to seek Arete daily,” said UWF football coach Pete Shinnick in a press release.

The Gulf South Conference said they’ll evaluate spring playing options for football, soccer and volleyball. For basketball, the conference says it hopes to have a new schedule out in the next several weeks.

