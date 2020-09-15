Former Spanish Fort QB Tyler Johnston out indefinitely

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 21: Tyler Johnston III #17 of the UAB Blazers throws a pass against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston is out indefinitely after suffering an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

The school made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"Tyler is one of the best competitors I have ever coached and I know he will take his rehab very seriously to give himself a chance to play again this season. Our entire UAB family stands behind Tyler and we wish him the best during his recovery.” (2/2) — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) September 15, 2020

The Blazers are set to take on South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium Thursday, September 24th. The game would have been a homecoming for the former Spanish Fort quarterback.

Johnston led the Toros to two state titles.

UAB’s matchup with South Alabama will be broadcast on ESPN.

