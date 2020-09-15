Former Spanish Fort QB Tyler Johnston out indefinitely

The Blazers are set to take on South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium Thursday, September 24th.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 21: Tyler Johnston III #17 of the UAB Blazers throws a pass against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston is out indefinitely after suffering an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

The school made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The Blazers are set to take on South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium Thursday, September 24th. The game would have been a homecoming for the former Spanish Fort quarterback.

Johnston led the Toros to two state titles.

UAB’s matchup with South Alabama will be broadcast on ESPN.

