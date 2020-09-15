Former Spanish Fort QB Tyler Johnston out indefinitely

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston is out indefinitely after suffering an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.
The school made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
The Blazers are set to take on South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium Thursday, September 24th. The game would have been a homecoming for the former Spanish Fort quarterback.
Johnston led the Toros to two state titles.
UAB’s matchup with South Alabama will be broadcast on ESPN.
