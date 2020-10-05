Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football behind the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 01: Head coach Bobby Bowden of the Florida State Seminoles is carried off the field by his players after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers during the Konica Minolta Gator Bowl on January 1, 2010 at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Florida State defeated West Virginia 33-21 in Bobby Bowden’s last game as a head coach for the Seminoles. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus. Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive. Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday he had not exhibited symptoms of COVID-19. Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football behind the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.

