FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Fairhope High School star and Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard has officially entered the transfer portal.

The highly touted quarterback made the announcement on his Instagram page.

Leonard attended Duke from 2021-2023 and has one year remaining eligibility. In three years with the Blue Devils, he accounted for 4,450 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 1,224 rushing yards, and 19 rushing touchdowns.

His 2023 season, his second as the full-time starting quarterback, was cut short due to ankle and foot injuries.

Leonard’s decision came after Duke head coach Mike Elko accepted the head coaching job at Texas A&M. Elko was the defensive coordinator at A&M before he left to take the Duke head coaching job.

With Elko moving on to College Station to coach the Aggies, he could bring Leonard to kickstart his new program.

Another school that could bring Leonard in is a team Duke lost to earlier this season in Notre Dame. The Irish will lose Sam Hartman at the end of the season and may be looking for a dual-threat quarterback to shake up the offense’s identity.

Although many quarterbacks have already announced their plans to enter their names in the transfer portal, Leonard will surely be among the highly sought-after quarterbacks with his dual-threat ability and projections to play in the NFL.

