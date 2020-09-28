ESPN’s College Gameday featuring Auburn vs. Georgia, Bulldogs open as favorites

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn is coming off a 29-13 win over Kentucky, while Georgia beat Arkansas 37-10 in week one.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since 2004, ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

#4 Georgia will host #7 Auburn in a major SEC showdown Saturday night.

We're headed to the Classic City for Auburn-Georgia! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Em5wb7Elhi — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 27, 2020

The Bulldogs also got good news Monday, as quarterback JT Daniels was medically cleared to return from a knee injury. Daniels should be available to play Saturday. Head coach Kirby Smart said freshman D’Wan Mathis, Stetson Bennett and Daniels will all compete this week for the starting job.

Georgia opened as a 6.5/7.5 point favorite over Auburn.