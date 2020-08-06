Davyn Flenord hopes to bring excitement to South Alabama’s defense

"I think Davyn is a really good athlete and player. He needed to be on the field more," said Coach Campbell.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “Davyn needs to get on the field. He brings a juice, enthusiasm and energy level, he brings something extra to a position group that we wanted on defense,” said South Alabama head coach Steve Campbell.

Davyn Flenord was a receiver last year for South Alabama, catching 14 passes and scoring two touchdowns for the Jags.

Now he’s hoping to bring his energy to the defensive side of the ball.

“I’m going to bring excitement,” said Flenord. “Some folks told me that’s the only thing missing on the defensive side of the ball. I just want to win games. I feel like I can help the team win games on that side of the ball.”

“I think Davyn is a really good athlete and player. He needed to be on the field more,” said Coach Campbell.

The move to defense means the Jaguars lose an offensive playmaker. But Coach Campbell said he’s happy with the depth the team currently has at receiver.

Moving from offense to defense can be tricky for any player, but due to COVID-19, Flenord wasn’t able to learn the defensive scheme during spring practice.

“It’s a lot of preparation, the process is still in the works but I think in the time we’ve been here I’ve gotten a lot better. Coach (Josh) Jones’ preparation has me feeling good,” said Flenord.

Flenord is still learning the ins and outs of playing in South Alabama’s defensive backfield. It should be a boost though for South Alabama to have a player like Flenord on the field more this coming season.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS