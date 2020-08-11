‘College sports cannot operate in a bubble’: Pac-12 postpones fall sports until 2021

College Football

by: KOIN 6 News Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pac-12 has decided to postpone fall sports, including the college football season.

The unanimous decision was announced Tuesday afternoon, and came shortly after the Big Ten conference announced it was postponing all fall sports due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, adding that the Pac-12 “would consider” bringing back impacted sports after Jan. 1, 2021 if “conditions improve.”

“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said Tuesday.

Scott added that scholarships will stay guaranteed for student-athletes, and that the conference was “strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an extra year of eligibility.”

More to come.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories