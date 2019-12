24/7 Sports ranks Hunter as the 28th best recruit in the country in the 2021 class.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Blount High School defensive lineman Lee Hunter will be an Auburn Tiger.

The 5-star lineman tweeted his commitment Tuesday morning.

So blessed to be committed to the university of Auburn it's crazy how a dream came to reality #WARDAMNEAGLE#gotigers#wareagle pic.twitter.com/lR0yhjAPo3 — Lee_hunter52 (@The_Fridge7) December 3, 2019

Boom!!! War Eagle!!! — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) December 3, 2019

According to recruiting service 24/7 Sports, Hunter is a 5-star recruit and ranked as the 3rd best recruit in the state of Alabama in the 2021 recruiting class. 24/7 Sports also ranks Hunter as the 28th best recruit in the country.

Hunter also had offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and others.