Big Ten postpones fall football season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Big Ten won’t play football this fall due to COVID-19.
The decision is for all fall sports, as the conference won’t hold any regular season contests or conference championships this fall.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in a press release. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”
Men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball are all affected by this decision. The Big Ten hasn’t made any decisions for winter or spring sports at this time.
The Big Ten becomes the first Power Five conference to postpone their fall sports and football season. Over the weekend, the MAC became the first FBS conference to cancel the fall football season.
