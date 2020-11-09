Auburn vs. Mississippi State game postponed due to COVID-19

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The game has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12th.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Auburn Tigers vs. Mississippi State game scheduled for November 14th has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The SEC said in a statement, the decision to postpone the game was made following positive COVID-19 tests within the Mississippi State program.

NEWS | The Auburn at Mississippi State FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the MSU FB program.



The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 9, 2020

The game has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12th.

LATEST STORIES: