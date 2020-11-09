Auburn vs. Mississippi State game postponed due to COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Auburn Tigers vs. Mississippi State game scheduled for November 14th has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The SEC said in a statement, the decision to postpone the game was made following positive COVID-19 tests within the Mississippi State program.
The game has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12th.
