AP Top 25: Alabama is on top again; Notre Dame up to No. 2

Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 after upsetting Clemson in a dramatic double-overtime game.

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year, extending its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year. That extends the Crimson Tide’s record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13. Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 after upsetting Clemson in a dramatic double-overtime game and Ohio State remained No. 3. Clemson gave up the top spot for the first time this season and landed at No. 4. Alabama received 59 of 62 first-place votes. Notre Dame received two first-place votes and now has its best ranking since it was No. 1 at the end of the 2012 regular season. Ohio State got the remaining first-place vote. Texas A&M moved up two spots to No. 5.

