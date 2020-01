MOBILE, Alabama – The Reese’s Senior Bowl today announced that the NFL League Office has assigned the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions as the coaching staffs for the 71st annual Reese’s Senior Bowl to be played on January 25, 2020 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The Bengals and Lions own the Nos. 1 and 3 picks respectively in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game because it is the only one coached by entire staffs from two National Football League clubs. The participating teams are prioritized based on the NFL draft order with the main caveat being that teams must have a full staff in place, which generally precludes teams with coaching turnover to participate, as was the case this year with the Washington Redskins, who own the No. 2 pick.