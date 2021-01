Alabama punt returner DeVonta Smith (6) returns a punt for a touchdown against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Smith is Alabama's third Heisman winner, along with Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama’s DeVonta Smith has won the 2020 Heisman Trophy. He becomes the first wide receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard in 1991.

The wide receiver has 1,641 receiving yards, 105 receptions and 22 total touchdowns this season.

Smith beat out teammate Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask to win the award.

