Alabama vs. LSU rescheduled for December 5th

Alabama vs. LSU will air on CBS as part of a doubleheader on December 5th. Kick off is scheduled for 8:00 pm ET.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Crimson Tide will now take on the defending National Champion LSU Tigers December 5th. The game was originally scheduled to be played November 14th, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Alabama was originally scheduled to take on Arkansas December 5th, that game will be rescheduled to a later date. LSU’s matchup with Ole Miss will also be moved to accommodate the new schedule.

