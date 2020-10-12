Alabama, Georgia battle this Saturday on WKRG 5

Alabama NCAA college football coach Nick Saban introduces and thanks Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before he announces his intentions to declare for the 2020 NFL football draft, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The SEC on CBS will be in primetime this Saturday, as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on WKRG 5.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm central time.

Alabama and Georgia are both 3-0 entering Saturday’s marquee matchup. Alabama is coming off a 63-48 win over Ole Miss, a game where the Crimson Tide gave up 647 yards of offense.

Georgia’s defense has been among the nation’s best to start the season, allowing just 236.7 yards per game.

ESPN’s College GameDay will also be broadcasting from Tuscaloosa ahead of the big game.