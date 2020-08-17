Alabama, Auburn Week 1 opponents announced

The Crimson Tide will travel to Missouri to kick off the 2020 season, while Kentucky will travel to Auburn to play the Tigers.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama and Auburn officially have Week 1 opponents.

Week 1 games are scheduled to be played September 26th. The full SEC football schedule will be released Monday night.

