Alabama, Auburn Week 1 opponents announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama and Auburn officially have Week 1 opponents.

The Crimson Tide will travel to Missouri to kick off the 2020 season, while Kentucky will travel to Auburn to play the Tigers.

Week 1 games are scheduled to be played September 26th. The full SEC football schedule will be released Monday night.

