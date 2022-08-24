MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist was announced Wednesday morning with the University of Alabama, Auburn University and University of South Alabama Class of 2023 seniors well represented among the 484 non-position players selected. This is the 10th annual watchlist.

According to a tweet from Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, the scouting team has been “working since last February to identify the ‘best of the best’ draft prospects at every level of college football for the 2023 Draft.”

“Every player on this list is eligible to participate in an all-star game as either a 2018 high school graduate or true four-year player (with five or more games played in three previous seasons),” according to the Senior Bowl website. “This list does not include many true or redshirt juniors who could become eligible as December 2022 (or earlier) graduates”

University of Alabama (12)

Jordan Battle, Safety

Demarcco Hellams, Safety

Khyree Jackson, Cornerback

DJ Dale, Defensive Line

Justin Eboigbe, Defensive Line

Byron Young, Defensive Line

Jaylen Moody, Linebacker

Henry To’oto’o, Linebacker

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Offensive Line

Tyler Steen, Offensive Line

Tyler Harrell, Wide Receiver

Cameron Latu, Tight End

Auburn University (8)

Derick Hall, Edge

Eku Leota, Edge

DJ James, Cornerback

Nehemiah Pritchett, Cornerback

Owen Pappoe, LB

Shedrick Jackson, Wide Receiver

John Samuel Shenker, Tight End

Killian Zierer, Offensive Line

University of South Alabama (2)

Jalen Wayne, Wide Reciever

Darrell Luter Jr., Cornerback

According to the release, Senior Bowl scouts will be at stadiums “across the country every week this college season.” The staff includes nine scouts with over 150 years of NFL experience. In 2021, the scout team saw all but four prospects in-person, who ended up on rosters in February.

“To all players not listed, please know this is just a starting point. Senior tape is the most critical criteria in our selection process and every senior will be re-evaluated based on their tape this fall. We know how hard you all have worked since last season, so we owe it to you to stay open-minded and exhaustive in our process,” said the release.

Alabama kicks off the 2022-23 season against Utah State on Sept. 3 in Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be aired on SEC Network at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Auburn begins play at Jordan-Hare Stadium against Mercer on Sept 3. The game will be aired on SEC Network+/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. CT.

South Alabama will host Nicholls State at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sept 3. The game will be aired on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. CT.