FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 26: Ryan Daly #1 of the Saint Joseph’s Hawks dribbles the ball as Tyrell Jones #0 of the Auburn Tigers defends during the first half during the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on November 26, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Auburn basketball player Tyrell Jones plans to transfer to South Alabama.

He made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

Respect my decision πŸ’― pic.twitter.com/nOFPgTzy4M — Tyrell Jones β€œπ“ƒπ‘’π“‹π‘’π“‡ π“ˆπ’Άπ“‰π’Ύπ“ˆπ’»π’Ύπ‘’π’Ήβ€ (@TurboRell) December 29, 2020

Jones is a former 4-star recruit out of Orlando, Florida. The 6’1” guard was averaging 3.3 points per game this year with limited playing time at Auburn.

He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.