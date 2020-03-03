Sun Belt Basketball Tournament moving to Pensacola Bay Center in 2021

The tournament will be held in Pensacola from 2021-2025.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – On Tuesday, the Sun Belt conference announced the Sun Belt men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will move from New Orleans to Pensacola starting in 2021.

The tournament will move to a 12-team format for both the men’s and women’s tournaments. The tournament will be held March 5 – 8 in 2021.

Games are set to be played simultaneously at the Pensacola Bay Center and Hartsell Arena on the campus of Pensacola State College.

Semi-final and championship games will be played at the Bay Center and broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

The tournament will be held in Pensacola from 2021-2025.