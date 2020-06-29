South Alabama’s Josh Ajayi signs pro contract in France

Ajayi signed to play for Nantes in the LNB Pro B league in France.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former South Alabama basketball star Josh Ajayi will continue his career overseas in France.

Ajayi was a fan favorite at South Alabama, averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds during his senior season. The 6-foot-6 forward was also selected first-team all-conference his senior season.

Ajayi join a Nantes team that finished last season 12-11, tied for 7th in the league standings.

