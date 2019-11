Bruce Pearl Auburn men’s basketball vs Tennessee on Wednesday, March 9, 2016 in Auburn, Ala. Photo by Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The South Alabama basketball team will take on Auburn Tuesday night at the Mitchell Center.

The game will tip off at 7:00.

The game is sold out, but students with a valid South Alabama ID will still be able to attend and sit in the student section.

1995 was the last time Auburn played South Alabama in Mobile.