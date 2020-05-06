South Alabama basketball has top-ranked recruiting class

The Jags signed eight in their 2020 class, one JUCO transfer, three graduate transfers and four incoming freshman.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Richie Riley and the South Alabama basketball program enjoyed plenty of success in 2019.

The program won 20 games and earned the 2nd seed in the Sun Belt Tournament. The Jags were just two wins from the NCAA Tournament before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the postseason.

The Jags are building off last year’s momentum on the recruiting trail though, and currently have the #1 ranked recruiting class in the Sun Belt for 2020.

“I love what we’ve done in recruiting,” said coach Riley. “I think a concern on the outside looking in was that we lost a lot of guys that were producers and key guys for what we do. But I feel like we retooled.”

The Jags signed eight in their 2020 class, one JUCO transfer, three graduate transfers and four incoming freshman.

“I can’t wait to get the kids here, it’s like getting a new car but not being able to drive it,” said Riley, as all on-campus sports and activities are currently on hold at South Alabama.

Riley and his staff worked hard during the recruiting period to attract players from all over the country, even attracting talent from Casper, Wyoming.

“We have guys from a little bit of everywhere and I think that makes a good mix. Basketball is played a little different all over the country in different regions, it’s different just like any sport. We try to find guys that are super competitive, love hoops and want to be great,” said Riley.

South Alabama’s 2020 basketball class includes the following players:

David Walker (JUCO)

Andrew Anderson

Zondrick Garrett

Jamal West

Caleb White

Dachon Burke (Grad Transfer, Nebraska)

Kayo Goncalves (Grad Transfer, Southeastern Oklahoma State)

Terrence Lewis (Grad Transfer, Iowa State)