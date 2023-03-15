Alabama (WKRG) — The 2023 NCAA Tournament has officially arrived and the March Madness bracket features both the University of Alabama and Auburn University. Both schools will play their first round games at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham on Thursday, March 16.

The Crimson Tide is the No. 1 overall seed and will take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1:45 p.m. right here on News 5. The No. 9-seeded Tigers will play 8-seeded Iowa at 5:50 p.m. on TNT.

How to watch:

Not able to catch the Crimson Tide or Tigers live on TV? Not a problem. NCAA has a live streaming application, which can be downloaded on your phone, iPad or tablet.

You can also watch from your computer or laptop.

What WKRG will offer:

Sports Director Simone Eli and anchor Gerhard Mathangani will be at Legacy Arena Thursday afternoon/night. The WKRG Sports Team will be live on Channel 5 at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m..

Stay tuned for more information on WKRG’s coverage plans on regularly scheduled newscasts, WKRG.com and on our Facebook.

For Alabama’s first round game, WKRG will provide game and scoring updates, reaction from the Sports Team and postgame coverage.

WKRG will do the same for Auburn’s first round game.

Tickets:

Looking to make the trip to “The Magic City” to cheer on the Crimson Tide or Tigers? WKRG is providing everything you need to make sure your trip is as smooth as possible.

Buy tickets online at NCAAtickets.com through Ticketmaster.

Select “First and Second Rounds” You have several options for tickets Session 1 : Includes ONLY Alabama’s first round game

: Includes Alabama’s first round game Session 2: Includes ONLY Auburn’s first round game

Others websites offering NCAA Tournament tickets

For more information on tickets, contact 877-269-6222.

Parking:

You can find parking passes on StubHub, SeatGeek and VividSeats. Pay close attention to which parking passes you are purchasing. Most passes are broken up between “Session 1” and “Session 2.”

Session 1 includes Alabama. Session 2 includes Auburn.