MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — No. 9 Auburn is taking on No. 8 Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Tip off is set for 5:50 p.m. on TNT.

WKRG will provide game updates and other storylines through out the game. WKRG’s Simone Eli and Gerhard Mathangani are in Birmingham covering the matchup.

The sports team will be live at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. recapping the Alabama and Auburn first round games.

Live Updates

Media Timeout (6:45): Auburn has extended its lead to 21-14 over Iowa. The Tigers used a 9-2 run powered by Johni Broome.

Media Timeout (10:20): Auburn leads 14-12 at the second media timeout. Allen Flanigan is leading the Tigers with four points and five rebounds. The Tigers and Hawkeyes are a combined 0-for-11 from the 3-PT line.

Media Timeout (15:26): Auburn leads Iowa 8-6 at the first media timeout. Johni Broome, Allen Flanigan, Wendell Greene Jr. and Zep Zasper each have scored.

5:50 p.m.: The game has tipped off!