Florida, Bama eye conference win

Florida (5-1, 2-0) vs. Alabama (7-3, 2-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida meets Alabama as both teams look to remain unbeaten in SEC games. Each team has two wins in conference play this season. Florida beat LSU by four at home in its last outing. Alabama is coming off a 71-63 win at Tennessee in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Herbert Jones, Jaden Shackelford, John Petty Jr. and Jordan Bruner have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Crimson Tide points over the last five games.MIGHTY MANN: Tre Mann has connected on 44 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tide have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Gators. Alabama has an assist on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) across its past three outings while Florida has assists on 37 of 88 field goals (42 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Florida has scored 84.2 points while allowing 68.8 points over its last five games. Alabama has managed 78.4 points while giving up 69.8 over its last five.