MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 continues its airing of the 2023 NCAA Tournament into the second round with four games on Saturday and three on Sunday.

Both No. 1 Alabama and No. 9 Auburn advanced to the second round with wins in Birmingham on Thursday. The Crimson Tide beat No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi 96-75. The Tigers beat No. 8 Iowa 83-75.

Full Schedule:

Saturday, March 18

11:10 a.m. (13) Furman vs. (5) San Diego State University

(13) Furman vs. (5) San Diego State University 1:40 p.m. (5) Duke vs. (4) Tennessee

(5) Duke vs. (4) Tennessee 4:15 p.m. (8) Arkansas vs. (1) Kansas

(8) Arkansas vs. (1) Kansas 6:45 p.m. (10) Penn State vs. (2) Texas

Sunday, March 19

11:10 a.m. (3) Xavier vs. (11) Pittsburgh

(3) Xavier vs. (11) Pittsburgh 1:20 p.m. (3) Kansas State vs. (6) Kentucky

(3) Kansas State vs. (6) Kentucky 4:15 p.m. (2) Marquette vs. (7) Michigan State

WKRG Newscasts

WKRG’s regularly scheduled newscasts will be impacted by these games. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no early shows. Each day, the 10 p.m. newscast could be impacted by a possible run over from the NCAA Tournament games throughout the afternoon.

Sunday Sports Overtime with Gerhard Mathangani and Simone Eli will run as scheduled.

The Final Four and National Championship will air on Channel 5.

For a full schedule of the NCAA Tournament, visit NCAA.com.