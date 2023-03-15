MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 will feature plenty of NCAA Tournament games including eight first round games between Thursday and Friday.

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s first round matchup will be against (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The game will air on WKRG News 5 at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

Full Schedule:

Thursday, March 16

11:15 a.m. (8) Maryland vs. (9) West Virginia

(8) Maryland vs. (9) West Virginia 1:45 p.m. (16) Texas A&M CC vs. (1) Alabama

(16) Texas A&M CC vs. (1) Alabama 6:10 p.m. (12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke

(12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke 8:40 p.m. (13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee

Friday, March 17

11:15 a.m. (10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State

(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State 1:45 p.m. (15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette

(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette 6:10 p.m. (11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky

(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky 8:40 p.m. (14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State

WKRG Newscasts

WKRG’s regularly scheduled newscasts will be impacted by these games. On both Thursday and Friday, there will be no noon, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. newscasts. The 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts will run as scheduled. The 9 p.m. on the CW will also run as scheduled.

WKRG News 5 at 10 will run at 11 p.m. or shortly after the conclusion of (13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee on Thursday and (14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State on Friday.

Second Round on WKRG News 5:

News 5 will air four second round games on Saturday, March 18 and three second round games on Sunday, March 19.

WKRG will provide an updated story with second round games to be aired on Channel 5 following the conclusion of the first round on Friday night. WKRG will continue its coverage of the NCAA Tournament through the National Championship.

WKRG News 5 at 10 will not be affected over the weekend. Sunday Sports Overtime with Gerhard Mathangani and Simone Eli will run as scheduled.

The Final Four and National Championship will air on Channel 5, as well.

For a full schedule of the NCAA Tournament, visit NCAA.com.