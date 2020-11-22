Auburn basketball will forgo postseason play in 2020-21

Bruce Pearl Auburn men’s basketball vs Tennessee on Wednesday, March 9, 2016 in Auburn, Ala. Photo by Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics

The school released a statement Sunday night saying the Tigers will forgo postseason competition for the upcoming basketball season.

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) – The Auburn Tigers will not appear in March Madness this year.

The move is being made as the NCAA continues to investigate the program and former assistant coach Chuck Person.

Head coach Bruce Pearl released the following statement: