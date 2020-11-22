Auburn basketball will forgo postseason play in 2020-21

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) – The Auburn Tigers will not appear in March Madness this year.
The school released a statement Sunday night saying the Tigers will forgo postseason competition for the upcoming basketball season.
The move is being made as the NCAA continues to investigate the program and former assistant coach Chuck Person.
Head coach Bruce Pearl released the following statement:
“This was a difficult decision but the right decision. I hate it for our current players. They lost the opportunity for the postseason last year because of COVID, and now they will miss the postseason again. It’s a two-year postseason penalty for them. However, we need to take this penalty now to put it behind us.”Auburn Athletics