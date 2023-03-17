ALABAMA (WKRG) — Legacy Arena in Birmingham may provide a “home court” advantage for No. 1 Alabama and ninth-seeded Auburn, but at what cost?
WKRG surveyed StubHub and Seat Geek pricing for every venue hosting a second round. To the surprise of hardly no one, the most expensive ticket for the second round is in the “205.”
The Tigers play No. 1 Houston at 6:10 p.m. and the Crimson Tide plays No. 8 Maryland at 8:40 p.m.. Both games will be aired on TBS.
Before we dive into the numbers, note prices may change as Friday’s first round games and a full schedule of second matchups has not been completely set.