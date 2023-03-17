ALABAMA (WKRG) — Legacy Arena in Birmingham may provide a “home court” advantage for No. 1 Alabama and ninth-seeded Auburn, but at what cost?

WKRG surveyed StubHub and Seat Geek pricing for every venue hosting a second round. To the surprise of hardly no one, the most expensive ticket for the second round is in the “205.”

The Tigers play No. 1 Houston at 6:10 p.m. and the Crimson Tide plays No. 8 Maryland at 8:40 p.m.. Both games will be aired on TBS.

Before we dive into the numbers, note prices may change as Friday’s first round games and a full schedule of second matchups has not been completely set.

Tickets prices for Birmingham (latest):

StubHub: $262 to $1,800

Seat Geek: $249 to $2,201

Full list of venues and ticket prices (fees not included):

Albany

StubHub: $240 to $288

Seat Geek: $112 to $158

Greensboro

StubHub: $32 to $1,543

Seat Geek: $33 to $1,779

Des Moines

StubHub: $94 to $755

Seat Geek: $86 to $908

Denver

StubHub: $142 to $2,802

Seat Geek: $132 to $2,789

Sacramento

StubHub: $104 to $48,500

Seat Geek: $93 to $42,999

Columbus

StubHub: $89 to $2,000

Seat Geek: $78 to $1,669

Orlando