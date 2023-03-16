BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama and Auburn basketball fans didn’t need to travel very far to cheer on their Crimson Tide and Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Both teams were given a “home court” advantage at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

No. 1 Alabama beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 96-75 Thursday afternoon and ninth-seeded Auburn topped Iowa 83-75 Thursday night.

WKRG’s Simone Eli and Gerhard Mathangani were in the ‘205’ providing complete coverage of both games including halftime reports and postgame interviews.

The WKRG News 5 sports team caught up with Alabama and Auburn faithful throughout the afternoon.

“Oh yeah, we looked good tonight,” an Auburn fan told WKRG. “The three ball was going. We looked good from three. We we’re playing good defense. I like our odds.”

Alabama freshman star Brandon Miller was scoreless in the win against the Islanders. Crimson Tide fans are feeling good considering Alabama won by 21 points.

“It shows the depth of the team,” said an Alabama fan to WKRG. “Shows they get together and they still play as a whole.”

Legacy Arena was packed with Alabama crimson and then filled with Auburn orange for the Tigers’ matchup with the Hawkeyes. WKRG asked a few fans about the home court advantage.

“It’s big time,” one group of Auburn fans said. “It’s huge. Auburn fans always show up. The loudness on our side and the silence on theirs [Iowa] was deafening.”

“So exciting,” another Auburn fan said. “Typical Auburn basketball. If it’s not a heart attack, it’s not an Auburn game. Had a good time. They played really well and I am ready for the second round. Wish I could come back.”

What’s next?

No. 1 Alabama will play No. 8 Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 8:40 p.m.. No. 9 Auburn will play No. 1 Houston on Saturday as well at 6:10 p.m..

Both games be at Legacy Arena in Birmingham and will air on TBS.