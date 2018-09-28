Coaches from Thailand in Daphne Studying at the United State Sports Academy

Daphne, Ala. (WKRG) - Halfway around the world, nearly 9,000 miles from home, a group of coaches from Thailand are here in Daphne.

“I found it to be a very good experience with what we have seen here,” said golf coach Sithiporn Rojanasiri. “I think we can apply these things in our country or part of it we could adapt to our sports.”

They’re at the United States Sports Academy, learning coaching and sports management techniques.

They’ve been all over the state, visiting local high schools and major colleges like Alabama, Auburn and South Alabama.

“We learned a lot about strength and conditioning,” said Rojanasiri. “It’s quite impressive. It’s a big facility, which we don’t have in our country.”

The coaches are from the Sports Authority of Thailand’s National Sports Coaches Program, and they’re excited to bring back everything they learned here in Alabama to their country.

“Coaching methodology is very different here than in Thailand. In the U.S.A you have a system, to develop athletes and management,” said Arm.

“Because sports in the United States are developed a lot, we need to bring our experience and bring it back to our country to develop it,” said softball coach Narawut Sajidules.

They’ve learned a lot and have enjoyed their time here along the Gulf Coast, and it turns out the Mobile area and Thailand have some similarities as well.

“The weather is similar right now since it’s the rainy season,” said Rojanasiri.

And after all their visits, it sounds like they have become Alabama Crimson Tide fans.

“Roll Tide.”