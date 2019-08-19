Citronelle duo win Junior World Championship

"I was in shock really, I didn't know what to think because we worked so hard to get to that moment," said Graham.

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) – “Last weekend, it was stressful,” said Triton Graham.

A weekend spent fishing isn’t usually stressful, unless you’re competing against some of the best anglers in the country.

“The first day we caught a lot of fish,” said Huntley Dees. “We caught eight or nine keepers, and 10 total that day.”

Triton and Huntley spent last weekend competing in the Bass Foundation Junior World Championship. Competitors from 30 states and Canada descended on Arkansas hoping to take home the top prize.

“The first two days were rainy,” said Graham. “The second day they dropped the water out on us and thank goodness we went to our second place and caught some decent fish.”

The boys were prepared though for any condition, and on the final day they were confident in their catch.

“When we got to the tank, I felt like we had a pretty good shot,” said Dees.

And that feeling was right, as Dees and Graham were crowned world champions.

“I was in shock really, I didn’t know what to think because we worked so hard to get to that moment,” said Graham.