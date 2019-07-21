Aussie Titmus upsets Ledecky to win 400 free at worlds

China’s Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men’s 400m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Sunday, July 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Ariarne Titmus rallied midway through the final lap to upset Katie Ledecky and win the 400-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships, denying the American star a record fourth straight title in the event.

Titmus led through the first 200 meters — dipping under world-record pace on the first lap — before Ledecky moved in front with 250 meters to go on Sunday night.

The American was still ahead turning for home. But the 18-year-old Australian pulled even midway through the last lap and surged to the wall first, beating Ledecky by 1.21 seconds.

Titmus touched in 3 minutes, 58.76 seconds. Ledecky was second in 3:59.97 — well off her world record of 3:56.46 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

American Leah Smith took bronze in 4:01.29.

