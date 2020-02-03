Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Derrick Nnadi is helping homeless dogs find new homes in the wake of his Super Bowl win.

The defensive tackle is paying the adoption fees for all the dogs currently available at KC Pet Project.

Nnadi has been helping out homeless animals all season though the Derrick Nnadi Foundation‘s  partnership with KCPP.

You can find out how to adopt the dogs here.

