Chargers QB Rivers will enter free agency after 16 seasons

General manager Tom Telesco says in a statement that it has become apparent it's time for both the team and Rivers to turn the page.

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn stands next to quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) – Philip Rivers’ career with the Los Angeles Chargers has come to an end. The franchise announced Monday that Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season. General manager Tom Telesco says in a statement that it has become apparent it’s time for both the team and Rivers to turn the page. Rivers has 30 franchise records. His 224 consecutive regular-season starts are second-most among quarterbacks in NFL history and his 123 wins are ninth. He is one of six quarterbacks to eclipse 50,000 career yards.

