(WKRG) — The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the addition of Offensive Assistant Pat White to Head Coach Brandon Staley’s coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season.

The former West Virginia and NFL quarterback joins the Bolts after spending last training camp with the team as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

White most recently spent time in the college coaching ranks Campbell University, coaching quarterbacks this past spring. He has also spent time at Alcorn State, South Florida and Alabama State. Pat was a standout quarterback at Daphne High School, he led the Trojans to a state championship in 2001.