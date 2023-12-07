TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Christian captured the 3A State Championship with a 55-28 win over Madison Academy at Bryant-Denny Stadium Thursday.

It’s the school’s first state title as a member of the AHSAA. The Leopards have three championships as a member of the AISA.

Mobile Christian’s win completes a perfect 15-0 season, it was the school’s first ever matchup with Madison Academy.

The third time’s a charm for Mobile Christian under head coach Ronnie Cottrell. The Leopards lost in the state title game in 2016 and 2019.

