(WKRG) — CBS will air classic NCAA Tournament games on Saturday and Sunday afternoon to offset last week’s cancellation of March Madness.

Saturday’s schedule starts at 11 central with the 1982 title game between North Carolina and Georgetown followed by North Carolina State vs. Houston in the 1983 championship and the Duke vs. Kentucky 1992 East Regional final.

Sunday’s games are all championship matchups. The day also starts at 11 central with Kansas vs. Memphis (2008) followed by last year’s game between Virginia Tech and Texas Tech and finishes with Villanova vs. North Carolina in 2016.

