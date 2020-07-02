Carlton Martial: From walk-on to All-American

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Troy’s Carlton Martial shows long shots do come in.

The former McGill-Toolen linebacker was named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America First Team a couple of weeks ago.

Carlton had 126 tackles and 18.5 Tackles for loss last season with three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Carlton was a walk-on at Troy and earned a scholarship the hard way. His high school coach Earnest Hill says he always believed in the 5′ 10” linebacker and was glad Troy did too.

“He rolled the dice and took that Troy opportunity and went up there and allowed his mom and dad to pay for his first year. He told them when he went up there, ‘Mom, it’s just going to be for one year,’ and he went up there did great at practice. He caught their eye at practice, and eventually he earned a full ride,” Hill said.

Carlton’s older brother Philbert, who played cornerback at McGill, made Division 2 All-American in 2016 playing for the University of North Alabama.

LATEST STORIES: