CarGo 5th best BayBear of All Time

With the Mobile BayBears 23 year run coming to an end, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time.

#5

Carlos Gonzalez OF (2007)

Gonzalez’ major league career accomplishments include a National League batting title, three All Star Game appearances, three Gold Gloves, and two Silver Slugger Awards! In 2007, “CarGo” led the BayBears with 16 homers and 75 RBI and played in the All Star Futures Game. Gonzalez was traded to the Oakland organization following his year in Mobile, and in 2008 he made his major league debut with the A’s. Gonzalez was traded to Colorado prior to the 2009 season, and he embarked on a decade of excellence with the Rockies. Gonzalez has spent time this year with the Indians and Cubs but is currently a free agent.

Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez

#16 Player – Gerardo Parra

#15 Player – Wade Miley

#14 Player – David Peralta

#13 Player – Ender Inciarte

#12 Player – Craig Breslow

#11 Player – Gary Matthews, Jr.

#10 Player – Mark Reynolds

# 9 Player – Matt Clement

#8 Player – Pat Corbin

#7 Player – Trevor Bauer

#6 Player – Jason Bay





