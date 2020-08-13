Capacity at Gulf Shores school sporting events reduced to 50 percent

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools announced that sporting events at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex will be reduced to 50 percent of normal facility capacity and will be regulated through advanced ticket sales only.

Normal capacity is about 3,200 attendees. Additionally, all spectators and guests will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and wear facial masks/coverings at all times. Social distancing must be practiced and people should not gather within six feet of a person from another household.

Online advanced ticket sales for admission and parking will be the only form of ticketing available for events. The link for all ticket sales will be activated on Monday of game week.

Tickets for all other Gulf Shores athletic events will only be provided through online ticketing and will be made available the day of the contest beginning at 8 a.m. and will be available until the event’s capacity is reached.

