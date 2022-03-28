NEW ORLEANS — Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 FedExCup winner ranked fifth in the world, will pair with 2020 Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele, ranked tenth, to give the 2022 Zurich Classic another team of top-10 players, announced Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, producer of the tournament.

“With Patrick and Xander our field now includes six of the top 11 in the world,” said Worthy. “They’ve partnered successfully at the at the 2019 Presidents Cup, 2021 Zurich Classic and 2021 Ryder Cup and we are thrilled they are joining us again,” Worthy added.

Cantlay and Schauffele won both matches when they were teamed together in the 2021 Ryder Cup. Cantlay went undefeated in team play, halved his singles match and tied Colllin Morikawa for second most points scored by an American player. Schauffele was 3-1 himself, losing only his singles match on Sunday.

After teaming with Schauffele to a 2-2 record in the 2019 Presidents Cup pairs, Cantlay won his singles match, defeating Joaquin Niemann 3 and 2, and Schauffele won his match against Adam Scott of Australia. The pair teamed up in last year’s Zurich Classic to finish tied for 11th.

Cantlay won the FedExCup last year and earned the Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA TOUR Player of the Year on the strength of taking four titles in 2020-21: the ZOZO Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship.

He was the only player on the PGA Tour to win more than twice last season and recorded seven total top-10s, making the cut in 19 of 24 starts. He won the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship back-to-back in the FedExCup Playoffs to take the 2021 crown. This season he lost the WM Phoenix Open in a playoff, tied for fourth in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and took a solo fourth in the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Cantlay started on the Tour full time in 2017 after missing all of 2016 and nearly all of 2015 with lingering back issues. He earned his Tour card in 2017 when he made the cut in all 13 starts to fulfill his Major Medical Extension. He placed second in the Valspar in just his second start that season and tied for third two starts later at the RBC Heritage.

He went on to join Schauffele as the only two rookies to make the season-ending TOUR Championship and finished 20th in that tournament. His best finish at the Zurich Classic was a tie for seventh in 2018 with Patrick Reed. As an amateur, he posted a second-round 60 to take the lead in the Travelers Championship. His 60 was the first score that low by an amateur in PGA Tour history.

His storied amateur career was highlighted by being named winner of the Fred Haskins Award in 2011 as the nation’s top collegiate player as well as the Jack Nicklaus Award as the Division I Player of the Year. He also won the Mark H. McCormack Medal in 2011 as the top-ranked amateur in the world.

He earned a spot on the U.S. Walker Cup team in 2011 and went 2-1-1 in his four matches. He played for UCLA, where he earned All-America honors as a freshman and was named PAC-10 Golfer of the Year. Prior to college, he won the 2010 California High School State Championship.

At the 2020 Olympics played last year in Tokyo, Schauffele held the outright lead after the second and third rounds before making a par at the 72nd hole to secure a one-stroke victory and the gold medal. He has won four times since joining the PGA Tour full time in 2017. He won the TOUR Championship his rookie year in 2017 and has since finished no worse than a tie for 7th in the season-ending tournament. He was the first rookie in the FedExCup era to win the TOUR Championship.

He was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2017 and has made the Tour Championship every year since then. In addition to his Olympic gold last year, he posted eight top-10s and three seconds in 22 starts. He tied for second in the 2019 Masters, and he has never finished worse than tied for seventh in the five U.S. Open tournaments he has played. He also tied for second in the 2018 Open Championship.

So far this season his best finish was a tie for third in the WM Phoenix Open. He first played the Zurich Classic in 2017 and tied for 11th playing with Tag Ridings. He earned All-American honors playing for San Diego State University in 2014-15 and was 2014 California State Amateur champion.

The 2022 Zurich Classic field is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever. With the addition of Cantlay and Schauffele, the field now includes six of the top 11 players in the world.

Collin Morikawa, now ranked third in the world, will team with Viktor Hovland, ranked fourth, to form the highest ranked pair in the history of the team format at the Zurich Classic.

Cameron Smith, who won The Players Championship and vaulted to 6th in the world, will team again with fellow Australian Marc Leishman to defend the title they won last year at the Zurich Classic. Smith is the only two-time team winner of the Zurich Classic.

Sam Burns, whose repeat victory in the Valspar Classic moved him up to 10th in the world rankings, slipped to 11th this week after skipping the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He will play again in the Zurich Classic with Billy Horschel, who is vying to become the first three-time winner in the tournament’s history and himself is ranked 13th in the world.

In 2021, after cancellation of the 2020 tournament, the Fore!Kids Foundation generated an all-time record $2.3 million in charitable giving for children’s charities in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge metro areas.

Because of its popularity, the Best of the Zurich Classic pass will return in 2022, along with expanded suite options at the 17th and 18th holes. A new Walk-On’s Stadium Club venue will also be introduced.

About Fore!Kids Foundation:

Since 1958, the Fore!Kids Foundation has raised money to fund children’s service organizations through golf events like the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, The Holiday Auction Fore!Kids and several charitable golf tournaments. As a 501(c)(3) corporation, Fore!Kids has distributed more than $42 million since inception, providing healthcare, education and hope for over 200,000 children each year. More information at http://www.forekidsfoundation.com.

About the Zurich Classic of New Orleans:

Televised in more than 224 countries and territories, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans generates a significant economic impact on the city of New Orleans and the entire state of Louisiana. Independent research has shown that the tournament generates spending of more than $40 million within the local economy and garners $33 million in positive national and international media exposure for both the city and state throughout the year beyond the four days of competition.

The tournament will be played April 18-24, 2022 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. Purse for 2022 totals a record $8.3 million, with each member of the winning team earning $1,199,350.

