Cal’s Evan Weaver turned a rock into the ultimate motivational tool

“It’s kind of like the chip on your shoulder, I kind of took it a step further making it a physical thing,” said Weaver.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “I picked it up in my backyard and just started writing down stuff people say about me,” said linebacker Evan Weaver. “You know when I prove them wrong I cross it off and add another thing.”



For linebacker Evan Weaver, something as simple as a rock, has become the ultimate motivational tool.



Weaver was a three-star prospect coming out of Washington, and there’s been critics of his game at every level. When he heard something negative about his play, he’d add it to the rock.



Now he’s on the verge of seeing his NFL dreams become reality, and instead of using the rock, now he’s getting more use out of his personal planner.



“It’s been hectic, running around trying to schedule different things. We have lots of meetings back-to-back-to-back,” said Weaver.



Since arriving in Mobile, it’s been a crash course in NFL life, and Weaver is just trying to soak it all in.



“We’ve done some things with the community. Everyone loves football and enjoys the whole process of it,” said Weaver.