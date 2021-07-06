Caffey running for Mobile City Council

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former NBA star Jason Caffey tells WKRG News 5 that he is running for a seat on the Mobile City Council.

“I’ve been looking for an arena to play in, and I don’t mean a basketball arena, but another arena of life for some time now,” Caffey said. “I don’t have another avenue to that other than politics and that is why I’ve made the decision to run.”

Caffey has not officially filed his paperwork yet, but says he will do so soon. Caffey will be the sixth candidate to qualify for the District 2 seat, including incumbent Levon Manzie. Others running are former city council member Willian Carroll, LGBTQ activist Kim McKeand, real estate agent Mark Minnaert, and Reggie Hill, Executive Director of Success 4 the Future, a charitable foundation focused on the inner city.

District 2 encompasses parts of Maysville and Midtown, as well as Downtown Mobile, Plateau, and Africatown.

Caffey, 48, starred at Davidson High School, before playing at the University of Alabama. He was a first round pick in the 1995 NBA Draft. Caffey played eight years in the NBA, winning two championships with the Chicago Bulls. He was inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

Recently, Caffey has been rehabilitating houses in Mobile for the disadvantaged.

Mobile’s municipal election is Tuesday August 24.