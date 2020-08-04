Newest member of Buccaneers, RB LeSean McCoy, joins team at camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers skill position players, which include quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs, stepped onto the field Tuesday morning at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Tom Brady greeted the newest member of the team, LeSean McCoy, with a handshake and a hug.

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl running back, is entering his 12th season in the league. He started his career in the City of Brotherly Love on the Eagles. Then he spent four years with the Buffalo Bills before winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

He ranks in the top 30 in NFL history in rushing yards with 11,071, yards from scrimmage with 14,868, and rushing touchdowns with 73.

