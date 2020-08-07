‘I want to come in here and do a great job for them’: Tom Brady expresses excitement on working with new teammates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, answered questions Thursday afternoon from a group of reporters on Zoom. Brady had not done an interview since March after the Buccaneers announced he was joining the team.

When he was asked to share his thoughts on the talent level of the skill position players, he immediately started naming and praising his new teammates.

“Football matters to Mike [Evans] and Chris [Godwin] and I have loved being around those two guys, who are not only great players but great leaders,” Brady said.

He also highlighted the performances of his tight ends, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, and his running backs, Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy.

“It is a good, hard-working group, really smart players,” said Brady. “These guys are working really hard and I want to come in here and do a great job for them.”

