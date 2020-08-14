‘Getting that chemistry’ is focal point for Bucs RB ahead of regular season

by: Gabrielle Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start the 2020 season on the road against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13.

What does their star running back, Ronald Jones, plan to focus on between now and that date?

“I say, for now, just getting that chemistry with the offensive line and with Tom Brady as well, the quarterback,” said Jones. “Since we won’t be having the preseason, that first drive is going to be flying bullets week one so I am excited, we are excited, but just get the timing and the steps down and things like that so when we go out there everything just flows.”

