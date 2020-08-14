Bucs RB Ronald Jones rushing toward 1,000-yard mark

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ronald Jones, who is expected to be the main running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year, rushed for 724 yards in his sophomore season.

He stated he is aiming for that 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2020.

“I just got to keep putting the work in and getting better,” said Jones. “This offseason, I put on seven or eight more pounds of muscle. I went from 218 to 225 and I feel like I am ready for the workload so most definitely I see 1,000 yards in my near future and for years to come so. Just being that guy for the team, that would be good.”

