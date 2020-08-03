Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back to School
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Primary Runoff 2020 Elections Results
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
John Hume, who worked to end N. Ireland violence, dies at 83
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday with drive-by salute
Video
“We’re prisoners in our own home” Theodore man talks about dealing with pandemic as family member tests positive
Video
XFL purchased by group that includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Tracking the Tropics
Science Corner
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
NFL Draft
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Japan 2020
Top Stories
XFL purchased by group that includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Top Stories
Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick fill-in
Dumba kneels, NHL puts focus on Black Lives Matter movement
Koepka’s biggest challenge is history in bid for 3 in a row
MLB looks to shorter doubleheaders to ease scheduling chaos
Special Reports
Splashdown Pensacola: SpaceX Return
Rescan: WKRG and Gulf Coast CW are Moving Frequencies
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
News 5 Investigates
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Surviving Breast Cancer
Taking a Toll
Women’s Health
Community
5 Things You Need To Know
Biker Dad
Community Calendar
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
Destination Gulf Coast
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Gary Finch Outdoors
Golden Apple
Healthcare Heroes
Mark Your Calendar
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Pardon Our Progress: Gulf Coast CW
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Right This Minute
Top Stories
Super Fan Status: What Being a Super Fan Means To Malcolm Banks
Video
Top Stories
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan Conversations with Comic Insider
Video
Top Stories
Destination Gulf Coast: Puttin’ Around Dauphin Island
Video
Rouses Eat Right Recipes with Tori B. | Air Fryer Salmon
Video
Man says ‘Thank You’ by donating to the MPD
Video
“The Drew Barrymore Show” Premieres Monday, September 14th at 5PM on The Gulf Coast CW
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Buccaneers
Happy Birthday: New Bucs QB Tom Brady celebrates turning 43
Cameron Brate shares COVID-19 story: ‘The only thing I experienced was a loss of taste for two days’
Video
Buccaneers signing RB LeSean McCoy
‘Hey, is this Tom?’ Brate starstruck by Brady
Bucs players experiencing Brady’s ‘intensity level’ during training camp, Arians says
Video
Trending Stories
Pensacola Beach-goers kept their eyes on the sky
Video
Missing teen found alive after 9 days in woods
Video
VIDEO: Splashdown Pensacola, see the moment the astronauts came home safe
Video
Calls grow for Daphne High School cheerleaders to be removed from team after Confederate flag picture, racial slurs
Video
23-year-old killed in Baldwin County crash, two passengers injured
Video